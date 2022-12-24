Pastor killed in Moruca boat accident

Kaieteur News – A North-West District (NWD) pastor was on Friday afternoon killed when the boat he was driving in crashed into another while traversing the Moruca River.

Dead is 53-year-old Rudolph Henry of Parakese Village, NWD.

According to reports, the accident occurred at about 13:30h and involved a 75HP outboard engine boat which was being driven by a 31-year-old businesswoman of Chinese Landing, Barama River (NWD) and a 15HP Outboard engine boat which Henry drove.

Police said that the businesswoman was driving her boat in the vicinity of Mora Village in the Moruca River and was heading to Chinese Landing when the collision occurred.

Due to the collision, the pastor received injuries about his body. He was rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who later pronounced him dead.

His body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

Friday’s accident is the second to occur this week. On Tuesday, the bodies of two siblings, aged five and one, who drowned in the Pomeroon River, Region Two on Monday night, were recovered.

The children have been identified as 5-year-old Reshanna Atkinson and 1-year-old Josiah Atkinson of Karawab.

The children along with their parents, 23-year-old Novita Atkinson and 33-year-old Bhinauth Atkinson and older brother 7-year-old Jade Atkinson, were returning to their Kawawab, Pomeroon home in the family’s boat after completing Christmas shopping at Charity.

Kaieteur News understands that the family of five boarded their 18 feet long wooden boat just after 20:00h and traveled up the Pomeroon River en route to their Karawab home. At about 20:30h in the vicinity of St. Monica, the boat struck a floating object causing the boat’s motor to slip out of Bhinauth’s hands. As a result, the boat aggressively turned on its side, tossing all the occupants overboard.

Bhinauth and Novita along with their 7-year-old son swam to shore. Unfortunately, they were unable to locate 5-year-old Reshanna and 1-year-old Josiah.

Investigations into both accidents are ongoing.