GBA Terrance Ali National Open Boxing championship starts today

Latest update December 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The much anticipated Terrance Ali National Open Boxing championship returns with
three nights of fistic fury from today 16th to 18th December, 2022 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue. This event will be the last statutory boxing competition for 2022. Terrance Ali
National Open Boxing Championship closes the year in spectacular manner with the boxers who come out on top guaranteed prize money. A total 72 in all categories have registered and were at the weigh in yesterday.
The weigh-in process was held yesterday into last evening, a night filled with feisty ordeals as the boxer’s exuded confidence. All athletes geared and ready to complete after a two year break in competition due to Covid 19. From the looks of things fans can expect good, clean competition. Three nights of punches in bunches.
This year’s competition proclaimed to be the biggest National Open Boxing championship since its existence where, winners in the Elite division, winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medal walking away with hefty monetary prizes.
President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle was praised by both coach and athletes for this first-rate initiative.
This competition promises to be star-studded affair with some the best local and international boxers in the region on display over the three night contest which will include Desmond Amsterdam, Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis who were among those present at the weigh in.
Action starts 17:00hrs today, ending on Sunday night with the finals. Be there to catch every punch.
