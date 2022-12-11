Clifton Settlement

Village Focus…

Kaieteur News – Situated within the larger confines of Tain Village, Corentyne, Berbice Clifton Settlement, can be considered a village within a village, and with a small population, the community is as quiet as they come.

The residents of Clifton make their lives comfortable and thrive peacefully amongst themselves. Whether it is through self employment or being employed by others, the people of Clifton Settlement lead very contented lives.

Consisting of three main streets and six cross streets, you are sure to find people from all walks of life in this community. Servicing the village are two supermarkets, one along the Clifton Public Road called ‘Fancey’s’ and another N. Ali through the popular ‘Chook Street’.

You can find one Christian church and a mandir in the area. And while it is not one of those villages where the villagers are deeply immersed in their respective faith, they still acknowledge God in everything they do. They expressed that they do find the time to include God in their daily lives even with all that has happened over the past two years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

In the village there is the ‘Chook’ spare parts shop, a nail technician, and a few other small businesses. Many of the Clifton Settlement residents are owners of livestock such as chicken, duck, sheep, pigs and cattle.

Ravi Cyril, 35, a salesman at a canteen in Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, said he is originally from Paramaribo, Suriname, and regularly travels back and forth between the two countries. Since returning, he has been living in the village with his wife and children for the past year.

Cyril said since he moved back to Clifton Village things have gotten nicer. He said he has seen much improvement in the infrastructural work on the roads, streets and also the drainage.

Another resident from the community was relaxing at home when The Waterfalls visited. Parmanand Narine, 22, said that he has been living in the village all his life but that he lived with his parents a street away before moving to his current location. He described the people as very friendly, quiet, and extremely hard working.

Shortly after, he was joined by his mother, Bibi Narine who had just completed her afternoon chores. She sat down to also have a chat with us.

According to Narine, her neighbors are quite outgoing and friendly. On many occasions she said they would have afternoon conversations about how their day went and what their plans are for the next day.

She also pointed out that there are quite a few abandoned houses closed up by persons who migrated and have not returned for years. These buildings, she said are either put up for rent, for sale or are just given to someone to take care of.

A regular day for her consists of her doing household chores, cooking and then having some time to relax as she looks forward to the day ahead.

“I like this community; I have been living here in Clifton for 18 years. I moved here from Tain and it is nice here. Very nice, calm, we don’t have any problems with neighbours and so…,” she added.

She further added that, during the time she has lived in the community she has not seen any major development other than the local authority working to keep the drains clean. She said that the roads are not in a deplorable state but that some streets and roads are being rehabilitated currently in other villages nearby.

The small village of Clifton is one of the many serene and interesting places where people coexist in harmony. In every community, there will be ups and downs and hiccups, but it is the strong bond that has been built with each other over the years that keeps the community close knitted, thriving and developing above the rest.