Ole stock gat to go fuss!

Kaieteur News – Nuff of dem stores bring out dem old stock fuh Christmas. Some of dem nah certain how sales gan be for this year. So dem nah import new stock

Also, over de past 2 years. Sales bin slower than usual and so dem stores gat nuff old stock on hand. But de prices nah de ole prices.

De prices high high. Dem boys know about some parents who frighten fuh tek dem children in dem stores. Because dem pickney might see some of dem toys and ask santa fuh it. Even Santa cannot afford some of dem prices in dem stores.

De store owners blaming de freight when dem bin import de ole stock. Dem sey de freight did high and dem had to increase prices. So dem can’t drop de prices until de old stock sell out. De Vee Pee an all feeling de pinch. De man went to Giftland and he deh tekking out picture. But dem man nah buy nutting. But he must be checking out de prices. A wife went to a Mall with she husband. But after a few minutes she could not locate him. So she decided to call him on his cell phone. He answered.

She asked him,’ Where are you?’ He answered, “ You remember that jewelry store in de Mall where last year you saw that beautiful necklace dat you said you wanted? “Yes! Yes,” replied the wife excitedly “Well, I am at the Bar next door to that store,” said the husband.

Talk half. Leff half!