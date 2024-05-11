Baracara man remanded for 2013 murder

Kaieteur News – Timothy Charles, the 63-year-old logger of Baracara Village, Canje River was charged on Wednesday with the murder when he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the New Amsterdam’s Magistrate Court.

Charles, also called Timothy Charles Dejonge or ‘Leon De Young’ was charged with the murder of Titus Sutton. Sutton, also known as ‘Franky’ or ‘Preso’ was killed on November 8, 2013 at Baracara Village, located some 60 miles up the Canje River.

Dejonge was arrested on April 20, 2024. He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offence.

Dejonge was remanded to prison and the case was adjourned until June 18, 2024.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Dejonge in 2014, and he was captured on April 20, 2024, following an intelligence-led operation.

Sutton, who was 53 years old at the time and his colleague, Sherwin McAlmont, also known as ‘Shut,’ both engaged in farming in the area. They visited Dejonge’s home after a dispute had developed between them. The dispute escalated at Dejonge’s home in Baracara, resulting in Sutton being shot in the face at close range, reportedly with a shotgun. Sutton fell on the steps of the house, and his body remained there until it was taken by the police and accompanying relatives.

Sherwin McAlmont was also shot in the right thigh by the suspect, but managed to escape. The shooter and the victims were acquaintances.

Dejonge had worked for Sutton on his farm and was entrusted with running the business when Sutton and his colleague were away. Displeased with Dejonge’s performance, Sutton demanded the return of their engine and asked him to leave the farm. The dispute escalated over payment and money owed. Before leaving, it is believed that Dejonge went to the farm and destroyed some crops.

Upon returning to the Canje River area, the men went to Dejonge’s home in Baracara, where an argument ensued, leading to Sutton’s close-range shooting with an improvised shotgun.

During the operation that led to his arrest, a search of Dejonge’s home uncovered a suspected twelve-gauge cartridge hanging on the bedroom wall in a bag. The cartridge was marked, sealed, and taken into custody along with Dejonge.