Like yuh leff yuh manners home!

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever notice how in Guyana manners gettin’ rarer than a bargain? A few years ago, we had a big campaign against bad manners. It was merely fightin’ against littering, but it end up falling flat on its face.

Thank God for the good old days when “Good Morning” was not just somethin’ your granny used to say. It was like your daily vitamins, essential for startin’ off the day right. And if yuh fail to say: Good Morning” yuh bound to get pull up by your elders.

“Thank you” used to flow like the rum at a Guyanese wedding. And holding the door for someone else used to be second nature, not an occasional happening. Ole people used to encourage de men fuh open de door fuh a lady, except if it is a plane door.

Dis ain’t just ’bout manners, it’s ’bout addin’ a lil’ dose of humanity to our everyday hustle. In dis world where everybody rushin’ like dey late for de bus, a simple “please” or “excuse me” could smooth out de bumps in de road. But oh gosh, de resistance we facin’! Some people gon’ laugh like dem thinkin’ manners is old news, like rotary phones and black-and-white TV. But we say to dem, in de face of all dis cynicism, we got a job to do!

So let’s do dis ting with style and sass, armed with smiles and nods. Leh we reclaim manners like we reclaimin’ we lost suitcase at de airport at Christmas time. ‘Cause in dis war against rudeness, we fightin’ with sincerity, and de win ain’t just in clean streets but in brighter spirits and closer bonds.

Remember a lil’ courtesy could be de difference between a frown and a smile. So let’s do dis, Guyana! And also remember dat throwing the bouquet behind you to see who’s next is for weddings not funerals.

Talk half. Leff half.