Another woman accuses Dharamlall of rape, cyberbullying

…ex-minister denies allegations

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old woman held a press conference on Friday detailing her alleged rape by former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

The woman, Sarah Hakh, a former employee of the same ministry, shared harrowing details about how she was allegedly raped, and sexually exploited by the former government official. She disclosed that she filed a police report and is hoping that justice prevails.

Hakh reportedly met the former official back in 2020. She shared that during her first time meeting the accused, it was over dinner where they had a professional interaction, but added that some of his actions that evening “was just strange.”

In an initial statement to the media last year, the woman had shared that the official called her about a job offer. On the day of the supposed meeting with the official and his team, the woman shared that she drove to State House, Anna Regina, Region Two where the official said a meeting will be held.

“… I couldn’t believe this is happening and I stare at the ceiling and look at a clock to the left of me. My dignity and sanity went out the window and I was crushed”, the woman’s said.

She also shared details from the second alleged incident which occurred at the official’s home sometime in 2021.

During the press conference, the woman expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that the former government official is still in the limelight of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Meanwhile, Dharamlall in a press statement on Friday evening accused Hakh of embarking on a campaign to “tarnish my reputation.”

He first acknowledged the press conference stating that he is aware of certain malicious allegations being levelled against him.

“From the outset, I wish to categorically and most vehemently deny each and every one of the allegations made by the said (name mentioned) therein. For some while hitherto, I was privy to rumours that (name mentioned) was making unsavory comments in relation to me, but I made a deliberate effort to ignore them. I have known (name mentioned) personally for several years and have always maintained a most civil and cordial relationship with her, including socialising on many occasions,” Dharamlall said.

He continued, “Her demeanour towards me changed fundamentally after I rebuffed her advances and spurned her attempts to engage in an intimate relationship.”

The former minister stated that, thereafter, through several fake profiles, the alleged victim embarked on the campaign to tarnish his reputation.

“It really begs the question as to what has reignited this quest by (name mentioned) to sully my good name, particularly at this time. Her latest attempt bears testimony to this. I have already engaged and instructed Attorneys-at-Law who are reviewing the statements made by (name mentioned), with a view of instituting legal proceedings against her and other persons associated with propagating these falsehoods, as may be necessary,” Dharamlall said.

Last year, Dharamlall resigned amidst an investigation into the rape of a minor. Recently, he was re-elected to the 35-member Central Executive of the PPP. Dharamlall secured the sixth highest number of votes among those nominated for the 40-member Central Executive Body and five non-voting members.