De invasion is on!

Kaieteur News – De government did not give advance notice dat dem US fighter jets would do an overpass of we airspace. And so when people hear de planes overhead some of dem thought was an invasion by we neighbours to de West. A lot of people got frightened because dem afraid of invasion.

Right now we preparing fuh a different kind of invasion. World Cup Cricket coming to Guyana and we preparing fuh de thousands of visitors, just like we were promised in 2007 when we bin host de World Cup. Then we build new stadium and thing expecting a transformative change. Well de people trickle in slower than a dripping pipe and we still waiting fuh de economic transformation.

But right now de hosting of next month’s World Cup is being threatened by another type of invasion. While everybody wondering about dis report about a possible terrorist threat, de real invasion done tekking place. We gat an invasion of mosquitoes in de country.

Yuh can’t sit down peacefully in yuh house at night. Is like yuh conducting orchestra. Dem tiny monsters biting yuh and dem playing string band in yuh ears. Dem is a real invading force creating more havoc dan de real thing.

Dem boys want tell all of dem cricketers and dem cricket fans wah gan come fuh de World Cup to come prepared. Walk with yuh mosquito net and bottles of mosquito repellant.

Because de authorities nah doing much about dis situation. There is not much fogging tekking place and in any event fogging only mekkin dem mosquitoes laugh.

Talk half. Leff half.