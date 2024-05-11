Man remanded for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

Kaieteur News – Sasenarine Sankar, the man accused of the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend Sandy Persaud was charged on Friday.

Sankar, who was deported from Suriname on Thursday made his first court appearance at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Bail was refused and the matter will be called on June 23, 2024 at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court for statements and fixtures.

Sankar, 47, was apprehended at a tyre shop in Suriname and handed over to law enforcement officials in Guyana on Thursday. On April 5, 2023, it is alleged that Sankar, a barber, attacked Persaud with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe chops about her body leaving her with threatening injuries at No. 55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Shortly after the chopping incident, he escaped to neighbouring Suriname.

Sankar fled Guyana after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in June 2023, in connection with the attempted murder of Persaud.