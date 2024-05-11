Fisherman sentenced to 13 years jail for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old fisherman was on Friday sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of Fizul Mohamed when he appeared virtually at the Demerara High Court on Friday.

The fisherman, Shawn Williams appeared before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry.

Williams tried to kill Fizul Mohamed at a shop at Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) on January 31, 2015.

The facts related that on January 31, 2015 around 21:30hrs, Mohamed was imbibing at a shop with his friend John (only name provided). Mohamed left to purchase cigarettes at the counter and while doing so John and Williams had an argument over a gambling game. The argument escalated and Williams pulled a knife on John and threatened him.

Upon his return, Mohamed asked Williams why he pulled the knife on John. This enraged Williams who then stabbed Mohamed in the region of his left abdomen. He made good his escape on a bicycle shortly thereafter.

The victim was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was seen by a doctor on duty, who patched his wound. He was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Meanwhile, during the court proceedings, Williams told the court that the incident was a mistake.

In his plea of mitigation, Williams’ lawyer, Kezia Williams asked the court to consider that her client is very remorseful on how the incident took place. The attorney highlighted that Williams has learnt from his mistakes. She further requested of the court to be as lenient as possible for her client.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Caressa Henry, in her address asked the court to consider the aggravating factors that a dangerous weapon was used to injure the victim. Henry also noted the seriousness of the offence whilst citing that the victim sustained a stab wound to his left abdomen which was deemed as life threatening.

The prosecutor added that due to the injuries the victim has sustained, it affected him economically, given the fact that he was the sole breadwinner for his home, and as a result of the injury, he was bedridden for a year which made him unable to work.

The court was also reminded that Williams fled the scene – providing no help and no apology.

Importantly, the prosecutor highlighted that the sentence to be imposed on Williams should be a reflection to society of the severity of committing such offences. She suggested that sentencing considerations should include rehabilitating, anger management and behavioral change interventions.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry in handing down the sentence pointed to several aggravating factors. She noted that the victim was wounded which could have potentially caused his death. The judge also highlighted the fact that a knife was used and William fled the scene.

Furthermore, the judge noted that Williams offered no assistance to the victim and also the fact that due to the incident, Mohamed has suffered economically.

Nevertheless, she said despite Williams’ apparent remorse, he was considered a menace by those who know him.

The judge also considered poor parental guidance and supervision that Williams endured. As such, he was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, which would involve behavioral change programmes.

Further, Justice Sewnarine-Beharry noted that time will also be deducted for the time he spent on remand.