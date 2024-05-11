Guyana gone in de Guinness Book of World Records

Kaieteur News – In Guyana, we don’t just break records. We shatter ’em like a glass bottle in a rum shop brawl!

Remember dat time when dis fella decided to launch he own political party? Yeah, nobody showed up ‘cept him and one poor reporter who probably just wanted a good laugh. Was a case of a one-man party, one-reporter press conference—now dat’s what we call a Guinness-worthy moment! Guyana is always de trailblaza’. Dat record still stands.

But wait, it gets better. Just last Thursday, we had another gem of a record being set, and lemme tell ya, dis one had de whole world scratchin’ dey heads in disbelief. Dis bloke plops himself down at yet anodda press conference and proceeds to talk non-stop for a whole hour plus. I mean, we’re talkin’ more chatter dan a parrot!

When he finally decides to take a breather and toss de mic to de press, what happens? Not a single question! Not even a “hey buddy, what’s your favorite colour?” Talk ’bout a press conference where de silence was so loud, you could hear a mosquito sneeze!

Guyana mekking history again. Fuss was de one-party hosting a one-reporter press conference. Then we had a press conference without a single question being asked. De man was prattling along for so long dat de reporters present forget what the event was about. It was the only press conference in history where no question was asked.

Only in Guyana dem boys seh! Only in Guyana!

Talk half. Leff half.