Kadarnauth, Balgobin, Wazidali shine as WDCA tourney continues

Kaieteur News – Windsor Forest Center team defeated Leonara Cricket club by 89 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association 50-over tournament continued last weekend.

At Windsor Forest, the home team batted first and made 308 all out in 36 overs. Captain Aditya Kadanauth scored 101, which included eight sixes and 10 fours while Sachin Balgobin made 65 with two sixes and 11 fours and Kevin Rameshwar scored 42.

Bowling for Leonara Cricket Club, veteran Hemendra Kowlessar claimed 4-27.

Leonora in reply were all out for 219 in 26 overs. Mohamed Razack scored 85, which included eight sixes and five fours while Jetendra Kishore contributed 31 and Hemendra Kowlessar made 20.

Aditya Kadanauth returned bag 5 For 38 from seven overs and Rajish Kadanauth 3 -25.

Cornelia Ida beat Windsor Forest by three wickets. Batting first, the hosts were all out for 189 in 40.3 overs. Rajish Kadanauth scored 55, which included three sixes and four fours while Kadanauth Snr. also contributed 44 and Sachin Balgobin pitched in with 20. Mohamed Wazidali grabbed 5 for 35 and Naveed Ali 2 for 44.

The visitors replied with 192 for 7 in 28 overs as Ushardave Balgobin struck 112 not out with seven sixes and eight fours and Wazidali made an unbeaten 23.

The competition continues this weekend with Zeeburg hosting West Demerara Police, Meten Meer Zorg A will entertain Windsor Forest A while Rising Stars and Meten Meer Zorg Warriors will play at Windsor Forest.