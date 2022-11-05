Grill Master, Mrs. Skeleton, The Punisher claim titles

GSSF/B.M Soat Costume Match…

Kaieteur News – Halloween was celebrated by sport-shooters in Guyana last Sunday, October 30, 2022, when the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF), for the fifth year, hosted its annual Costume Match which BM Soat Auto Sales has supported.

The GSSF competition was a very keenly contested one, all within the confines of the safety rules and watchful eyes of Range Master, Ryan McKinnon and his Team of Range Officials.

The Timehri Range transformed just after noon as members turned out in their costumes, with appearances from the Camouflaged Max Vestappen, Mr and Mrs. Incredible, Mrs. Mercedes Hamilton,, the Water Boy, The Punisher, Ironman, Star, the Londoner, the Grill Master, a Fisherman, Guyana’s finest, an IT Guy, a Ghost, Muscle Man, a Skeleton and even a Clown came out to participate, all doing so within the safety confines of the sport.

Opening remarks were made by Match Director, Captain Gary Sahai, who welcomed participants, identified the officials for the afternoon session and declared the Match open. Shooters were placed in two squads shooting the three Steel Challenge Stages.

The three stages match consisted of sanctioned Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA) stages, namely 5 To Go, Speed Option and Roundabout. With safety and efficiency in mind, shooters were organised in a shooting order and took turns on each stage which gave rise to a lot of tense moments as spectators and competitors were treated to some pinging fun.

The competition requirements were as simple as the scoring: the shooter would assume his/her position in a 4 feet square shooting box with hands above their shoulders, upon the beep of the electronic timer, he/she would then draw their firearm and shoot at the targets, the timer stops when the shooter hits the stop plate. The competition also featured a Wildcat division with the start position being the shooter aiming at a stick in the ground some distance away.

Ryan McKinnon (56.87 seconds) won the Limited Division ahead of Pravesh Harry (63.15 seconds) and Rajiv Latchana (77.75 seconds), respectively.

In the Production Division, Dallas Thomas (82.14 seconds) finished first while Michael Blake (103.44 seconds) was second and Matthew Phang (104.72 seconds) – third.

Vidushi ‘Mrs. Skeleton’ Persaud-McKinnon (62.65 seconds) won the Wildcat Division ahead of David Dharry (68.80 seconds) and Romesh Latchana (116.99 seconds).

After the presentation of trophies, a special announcement was made as to a decision made to award medals to the shooters in the unclassified beginner category, thereby giving way to the victorious Romain Muniram (152.37 seconds) while Romel Edmondson (183.62 seconds) was second and Rohandev Persaud (214.66 seconds) finished third.

The Board of Directors wishes to commend the Match Director, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers and the shooters for ensuring an efficient event. Special thanks also to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Police, OC and the ranks of TSU and the Guyana Police Force, the Media and GSSF members for their support in promoting practical shooting locallyand Aquafina Water and Ice Inc.

Capt. Sahai expressed appreciation to the Management of B.M. Soat Auto Sales of Lot 9 Croal Street, Georgetown, for their continued support to the promotion and building of the sport in Guyana.

Sincere thanks were especially extended to Bashair, Priya and Rameez Mohamed of BM Soat Auto Sales.

For more information on the GSSF visit their website at www.GuyanaSportShooting.com

The GSSF, an affiliate of the SCSA, will continue to host this action-packed shooting sport for local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis.