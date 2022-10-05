Ninvalle confident the sport of Boxing will prevail

IBA is not a colony

Kaieteur News – Just over a week ago, the International Boxing Association (IBA) held its extraordinary congress where a large majority voted against holding a new election, which means Russian, Umar Kremlev, remained President.

Had the vote been decided the other way, Kremlev would have entered into a race with Boris van der Vorst, who was declared ineligible to run for president by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in June, but had that decision overturned recently.

However, with a majority of 106 votes cast against van der Vorst and 36 for, his chances of challenging for the post quickly withered away. There were also four abstaining votes.

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) was represented at the extraordinary congress by their President, Steve Ninvalle, who, prior to the congress believed, “This is one of the most pivotal events in boxing and the results, in my personal opinion, will reveal if IBA is capable of solving its own issues or, if outside influence has the upper hand.”

Following the congress, the GBA President told Kaieteur Sports, “I felt the extraordinary congress was run in a very democratic way and the results of that spoke for itself. Just around three quarters of the votes came in favour of not going to an election. In my opinion, had it gone to an election, it would have been a victory for Mr. Kremlev that similar lopsided margin. It shows clearly that IBA has confidence in Mr. Kremlev to the point that its affiliates have democratically chosen to defy threats so that he can remain in office. That was done by a landslide.” The outspoken Ninvalle informed that most of the eligible English speaking Caribbean countries rallied for Kremlev.

“As it relates to the Caribbean, I am very happy that most of the eligible countries from the English speaking Caribbean would have found it fit to support him. We have seen the benefits already of Mr. Kremlev being there and it speaks for itself. And that’s in a very short space of time; he was first elected less than 22 months ago and he would have been able to point us in a direction that says, the development of boxing is his priority. He has pointed us in a direction that spells out clearly that he is here to serve the affiliates and nothing or no one else.”

Ninvalle added, “We understand that there is some level of opposition to him being president and this may about nationality because he is a Russian; however, the overwhelming majority has spoken and in a democracy the majority wins. IBA has to choose for IBA and no one else. We are not a colony,” Ninvalle argued.

“How this plays out as against the International Olympic Committee is left to be seen. What is of importance is that the majority. At least that should send the message that there is unprecedented confidence in the leader and the way he has been running the organisation. It was only apposite that we gave him the stamp of approval,” Ninvalle reiterated. Ninvalle, the first from Caricom to be elected to the Executive Committee of the governing body opined that there may be a shining light at the end of the tunnel. “My personal opinion is that boxing will not die because a minority opposes a democratically elected official. Necessity is the mother of invention and out of evil cometh good.

Regardless of who takes whatever measures, the sport will not die.”

The former Americas Boxing Association (AMBC) Vice President also disclosed that IBA has not been receiving any funds from the IOC for approximately more than three years ago but still there has been giant steps made under Kremlev. He pointed to the World Championship which now has a whopping purse of US$100,000 for gold medalist. Continental medalist also receive purses. Many of the countries are now receiving support in a very tangible way he added. Kremlev is for boxing, of boxing and by boxing. His support has grown, despite him being forced to operate on a playfield that is not leveled, and will continue to grow once he continues in the same vein.”

IBA’s current situation saw them being relived of participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to several issues that included governance, refereeing, ethical and financial issues.

Some believe more doubt has been cast that boxing will be unable to keep their Olympic spot beyond the upcoming games in 2024 but that remains to be seen.

Following the conclusion of the extra ordinary congress in Yerevan, Armenia, Reuters reported: “We have to get to the point where boxing will be part of the Olympic Games in 2024 as well as 2028. We will do our best,” Kremlev said, via an interpreter. “No one can exclude us from anywhere.”

Meanwhile, from the IOC’s side, they stated in said in September 2022, that the IBA’s financial reliance on Russian energy company Gazprom along with the slow-paced restructuring were the primary concerns.