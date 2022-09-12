Trotman claims Gold and Silver for Guyana at FESUPO Championships

Latest update September 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyanese Leroy Trotman added to Guyana’s tally at the FESUPO South American Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship in Santa Catarina, Brazil.
Competing in the 93kg Open Classic, Trotman had a best squat of squat 230kg, bench pressed 135kg and a turned in a deadlift of 285kg, all new personal records on his way to Silver overall.
Five lifters competed in the open 93kg class, and Trotman came in as the underdog, but following his 3rd attempt on the squat, the fight was on for Gold. But it wasn’t meant to be as he secured Silver after his 2nd attempt deadlift of 285kg.
Trotman, a long standing member of Team RipHIT strength and conditioning system, and coached by Martin Webster, also claimed gold in the deadlift.
