De cardboard party gat it covered!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Opposition had wan meeting in Golden Grove. All dem reports about de meeting was jus about wah dem speakers talk. Nobody nah mention yet about de crowd.

Normally when yuh get massive turn out, yuh does see nuff photograph about de crowd. Suh dem boys gat to ask why nobody nah talking about de crowd.

Wan man talk how dem gat to confront de govament. Dem odder leaders ask he weh de people deh wah gan lead de protest. De man tell dem nat to worry, he supporters gan lead de protest, all four ah dem.

De people right now nah gat time fuh elections. Dem nah worry about no list. Dem know who win de last election and who lose. Dem know who mek excuse and who telling story. And dem know who gan win de local govament elections and who gan lose.

Right now dem oil nah losing. Dem get de upper hand pon de country. And some ah we leaders nah understand de difference between checking expenditure and audit. It better fuh check early dan wait wan year pon audit. Audit gan miss a lot ah things.

De govament seem more interested in pleasing dem oil company dan dem want to please de people. Because dem claim how dem nah gan renegotiate de present contract but gan seek better terms on future contracts.

De half yearly report seh how production gone up. But yet local food prices increasing. We hearing how de private sector borrowing more money. Yet, de govament still have to offer part-time jobs.

Talk half, leff half.