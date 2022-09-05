De cardboard party gat it covered!

Latest update September 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Opposition had wan meeting in Golden Grove. All dem reports about de meeting was jus about wah dem speakers talk. Nobody nah mention yet about de crowd.
Normally when yuh get massive turn out, yuh does see nuff photograph about de crowd. Suh dem boys gat to ask why nobody nah talking about de crowd.
Wan man talk how dem gat to confront de govament. Dem odder leaders ask he weh de people deh wah gan lead de protest. De man tell dem nat to worry, he supporters gan lead de protest, all four ah dem.
De people right now nah gat time fuh elections. Dem nah worry about no list. Dem know who win de last election and who lose. Dem know who mek excuse and who telling story. And dem know who gan win de local govament elections and who gan lose.
Right now dem oil nah losing. Dem get de upper hand pon de country. And some ah we leaders nah understand de difference between checking expenditure and audit. It better fuh check early dan wait wan year pon audit. Audit gan miss a lot ah things.
De govament seem more interested in pleasing dem oil company dan dem want to please de people. Because dem claim how dem nah gan renegotiate de present contract but gan seek better terms on future contracts.
De half yearly report seh how production gone up. But yet local food prices increasing. We hearing how de private sector borrowing more money. Yet, de govament still have to offer part-time jobs.
Talk half, leff half.
Sep 05, 2022Sparta Boss of Georgetown came from two goals down to beat Slingerz of West Demerara 9-5 in the final of the GT beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ futsal final on Saturday night at the Cliff...
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are some who you owe your psychological life to and they become a permanent fixture in your psychology.... more
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport does NOT have any overarching responsibility to ensure that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]