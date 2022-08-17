GCC Youth Camp began on Monday

Geared at replenishing GCC’s U-15 section

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The first youth cricket Camp since the pandemic bowled off on Monday at the Region’s third Test venue, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), Bourda.

The 10-day Event is catering for participants between the ages of 6-15 who are being taught the skills of cricket by Coaches Garvin Nedd, Orin Bailey and Peter Persaud.

According to officials of the Club, which hosted the first ever Test match win in 1930, the approximately 50 youngsters will be provided with snacks and refreshments during the camp which is being held from 9am to 1pm from Mondays to Fridays.

Founded in 1858, GCC was first located at Parade Ground opposite the Promenade Gardens before being moved to its present location in December 1885.

On day one, the exited Students were taken on a tour of the second storey where photos of every GCC Test player from West Indies first Test in England in 1928 to the last; Vishal Singh who made his debut in 2017 is on display.

On the ground, which has hosted 30 Tests before Providence Stadium was constructed for the 2007 World Cup, Former Guyana U-19 left-hander Peter Persaud was with the ‘babies’ of the Camp (6-10) while former First-Class off-spinner Garvin Nedd was giving the older boys some batting drills, while Orin Bailey was teaching the only female at the Camp how to use her top hand to control an off-drive.

GCC’s Manger Rudolph Singh disclosed that the female was a relative of the late Ivor Mendonca who played two Tests against India in 1962 and made 76 on debut. Mendonca, also a Keeper, was one of GCC players to play Test cricket before he died at age 79 on June 14, 2014.

Singh, the long-time Manager of GCC, explained the main aim of this camp was to replenish the club’s U-15 department.

“The pandemic has robbed the youngsters of close to three years of their youth careers.

Those who were 15 at the start of the pandemic would be almost 18 now which means that the Club do not have any U-15s and I hope we could get some of the 11 to 15 to join the club,” said Singh, who attended the Richard Ismael Secondary which produced West Indies Test batter Faoud Bacchus who is also a GCC player.

“We are hoping that U-15 players will join the club and the good ones will pay a small fee of $2,000 per year.”

The criteria for registration are they must be attending school, produce a recent form and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.