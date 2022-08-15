Latest update August 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Non-core sport getting support!

Aug 15, 2022 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Life is funny eh? Jus about a year ago, sport was in lockdown in Guyana. And den yuh hear about core sport and non-core sport.

Dem bin list horse racing as non-core sport. But look at de money wah pump into de Guyana Cup. Like somebody eye open and realise dat de non-core sport can core support.

Lang ago yuh use to have gambling at dem horse race meeting. People use to guh and place dem bets and machines use to give yuh yuh ticket. If yuh win yuh does go and cash in.

Nowadays people betting man-to-man. And deh gat some people believe dem is de smartest in de world. Dem does come to yuh and ask yuh which horse yuh like. And when yuh answer dem does seh dem gan give yuh dat horse and dem gan tek de whole field. And dem does do dat with a dry face.

Gambling however can put some men in trouble. A man bin sitting at home one day when he wife come up behind he and lash he in he head.

De husband ask she, “Wah de hell was dat fuh?”

De wife reply, “Ah find a paper in yuh pocket with de name Laura Lou on it!”

“Don’t worry,” de husband seh, “dat is jus de name of a racehorse. Ah put a bet on it a few days ago.”

Satisfied, de wife apologise to she husband.

Several days later de wife come up behind de husband and smack he over de head.

“WAT DE HELL WAS DAT FUH?” he holler, leaping up and holding he head in pain.

De wife toss de phone at he and seh, “Yuh horse call.”

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

