Gambling addiction: Are you betting your life away?

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Kaieteur News – Gambling addiction is the uncontrollable urge to keep gambling despite the toll it takes on your life. Gambling basically means that you’re willing to risk something you value in the hope of getting something of even greater value. It can stimulate the brain’s reward system much like drugs or alcohol can, leading to addiction. If you have a gambling addiction, you may continually chase bets that lead to losses, hide your behaviour, deplete savings, accumulate debt, or even resort to thieving or harming others to support your addiction.

With access to betting places becoming easier in Guyana, I’m beginning to see more and more persons getting hooked on the rush to win. My goal today is educate you on the effects of gambling addiction so that you can make more informed decision when it comes to gambling.

WHAT ARE SIGNS THAT YOU HAVE A GAMBLING ADDICTION?

The following are signs/symptoms that highly indicate a gambling addiction:

• Being preoccupied with gambling, such as constantly planning how to get more gambling money

• Needing to gamble with increasing amounts of money to get the same thrill

• Trying to control, cut back or stop gambling, without success

• Feeling restless or irritable when you try to cut down on gambling

• Gambling to escape problems or relieve feelings of helplessness, guilt, anxiety or depression

• Trying to get back lost money by gambling more (chasing losses)

• Lying to family members or others to hide the extent of your gambling

• Jeopardising or losing important relationships, a job, or school or work opportunities because of gambling

• Resorting to theft or harming others to get gambling money

Some people with a gambling addiction may have remission where they gamble less or not at all for a period of time. However, without treatment, the remission usually isn’t permanent.

CAN GAMBLING ADDICTION BE TREATED?

Yes. However, pathological gambling can be hard to treat because you may not want to tell others about your problem. First, you have to admit you have a gambling problem by telling your family and friends. After that you can visit your doctor who can advocate for treatment in the following ways:

• Therapy: behaviour therapy or cognitive behavioural therapy may be beneficial. Behavioural therapy uses systematic exposure to the behaviour you want to unlearn and teaches you skills to reduce your urge to gamble. Your doctor will most likely refer you to a psychiatrist/psychologist who can help with this.

• Medications: Antidepressants and mood stabilisers may help problems that often go along with compulsive gambling — such as depression, or anxiety. Some antidepressants may be effective in reducing gambling behaviour.

• Community help: Some people find that talking with others who have a gambling problem or understand gambling to be helpful. Ask your doctor for advice on self-help groups or if he/she can be of help by listening to you. Turning to trustworthy religious leaders may be a very good option in our setting here in Guyana.

HOW DO YOU PREVENT YOURSELF FROM FALLING BACK?

That is a challenging task and it will take quite a bit of commitment from you and those close to you. These recovery skills may help you concentrate on resisting the urges of compulsive gambling:

• Stay focused on your No. 1 goal: not to gamble.

• Tell yourself it’s too risky to gamble at all. One bet typically leads to another and another.

• Give yourself permission to ask for help, as sheer willpower isn’t enough to overcome compulsive gambling. Ask a family member or friend to encourage you to follow your treatment plan.

• Recognise and then avoid situations that trigger your urge to bet.

In the end, you have to make the choice if riding on luck and chance is the best solution. Some say the best way to get lucky is to work hard; the chances of being lucky increase as you work harder.