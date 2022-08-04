Shaking hands is not always safe!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We still in de season of COVID-19. Suh people should not be shaking hands. Dem should be giving a knuckle bounce or an elbow bounce.

Apart from de COVID dem gat de Monkey Pox spreading in dem other countries. De WHO declare it a health emergency. And it does spread by human contact. Suh de less handshaking, de better.

But dem politicians like shake hands. And slap back.

De man on de North seh how he nah shaking no oppressor’s hand. Well, dem boys wan know if he gan shake de US Ambassador hand. Because is de US wah he party claim install de guvament.

He nah shaking Prezzie hand. But he bowing to de man. Dah nah mek sense!

De Man boxing heself in a corner wah he gan can’t bob and weave out of. If he nah want shake de oppressor’s hand, den he should nat be meeting with de oppressor. Suh wah gan happen to de constitutional consultations wah gat to tek place?

Dat gat to put pon hold. And all because of a handshake.

In de meantime, de Prezzie stretching out he hand. He meeting and greeting and also sharing out benefits. Suh he nah worried about dem wah nah want shake he hand.

People swarming Prezzie to shake he hand. Some ah dem even checking dem hand when he done shake it. Dem checking dem hand fuh see if he leff a raise in dem hand. De Prezzie is a kind man. He hand nah tight!

It remind dem boys of de time dem had a pickpocket in de village. He used to like go around shaking people hand. But when dem check dem hands, dem does realise dem ring or band gone. De man was slick.

Nowadays yuh gat to be careful who hand yuh shaking. Yuh might lose some of yuh fingers.

Talk half. Leff half.