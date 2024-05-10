Bad weather spoils important round, as semi-finals loom

GCB T10 Blast tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday’s round of the GCB T10 Blast tournament saw a glimmer of action as bad weather stopped an exciting double-header at the Enmore Ground.

Under some dark clouds, Berbice Piranhas managed to post 72-4 after 7 overs batting first, before the match was officially stopped due to inclement weather.

Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul hit a brisk 38 off 17 (3×4 3×6) and in-form all-rounder Rajiv Ivan ended with 14 to end as the leading scorers.

Medium-pacer Bernard Bailey grabbed 2-22 while Harpy Eagles all-rounder Kevin Sinclair snapped up 2-19 bowling for the Caimans.

The second match suffered the same fate as the Demerara Hawks and Essequibo Anacondas had their encounter ruined.