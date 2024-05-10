Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Usain Bolt’s 100m world record stands firm as longest in history

May 10, 2024 Sports

Usain Bolt has achieved a remarkable milestone even in retirement—holding the world record for the 100m sprint for the longest period in the event’s history.

SportsMax – Running Magazine reports that Usain Bolt, the legendary eight-time Olympic gold medalist, has achieved a remarkable milestone even in retirement—holding the world record for the 100m sprint for the longest period in the event’s history.

Bolt’s record-setting time of 9.58 seconds, achieved at the 2009 World Athletics Championships final in Berlin on August 16, 2009, has now stood for an impressive 14 years, eight months, and 23 days. This accomplishment surpasses the previous longest-standing record held by American sprinter Jim Hines.

Jim Hines made history by clocking the first sub-10 second 100m in June 1968, becoming the first man to break the 10-second barrier in the event. Hines, known for his prowess both on the track and as a football player, held the world record from 1968 until 1982, marking an illustrious era in sprinting.

Despite being retired from professional track and field since 2017, Bolt remains confident about the durability of his records. In a December interview, Bolt expressed that he was “not worried” about his records in the 100m and 200m sprints being broken any time soon.

“It’s a great title to have,” Bolt shared in the same interview with World Athletics. “It’s something that I enjoy hearing and I enjoy knowing.”

Bolt’s dominance in the 100m began in May 2008 when he first set the record, followed by breaking it twice more in August 2008 and exactly a year later in Berlin, where he achieved his historic time of 9.58 seconds.

Now at 37 years old, Usain Bolt continues to be celebrated as the fastest man ever, leaving an indelible mark on the history of athletics with his exceptional speed and enduring records. Despite the passage of time, Bolt’s legacy remains a testament to his unparalleled talent and dedication to the sport.

