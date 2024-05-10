Two butchers charged for slaughtering stolen animals

Kaieteur News – Two butchers and a mason appeared at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, for allegedly stealing a heifer and a bull and slaughtering them without notice.

The butchers were jointly charged while the mason charged separately.

Thirty-Two year-old John Sumner, a mason of Cove and John Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), 51-year-old Troy Ward, a butcher of Lot 66 Haslington New Scheme, ECD, and 59-year-old Aubrey Josiah, also a butcher of Lot 12 Duke Street, Golden Grove, ECD appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh where the charges were read to them.

On May 5, 2024 Sumner was charged with the offense of ‘Larceny of Cattle’ contrary to Section 176, Chapter 08:01. He was not required to enter a plea.

Meanwhile, Josiah and Ward were charged on May 03, 2024 for the following offenses: ‘Failure to give Notice of Intention to Slaughter’ contrary to Section 23(1) of the Miscellaneous License Act Chapter 80:04 and ‘Failure to produce Skin of Animal’ Contrary to Section 14 of the Cattle Stealing Prevention Act, Chapter 9:03.

Additionally, they were charged with ‘Possession of Meat’ for which no reasonable account can be given contrary to Section 15 of the Cattle Starling Prevention Act, Chapter 9:03.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

Investigations revealed that, on May, 03, 2024 around 11:15 hrs a report was made by a cattle farmer of Victoria Village, ECD at the Cove and John Police Station which stated that on May 01, 2024 about 08:00 hrs he left his brown heifer and bull to graze at Oil Mill Road in Cove and John. He returned to check for them about 14:00 hrs on the said date, but discovered the animals missing.

The cattle farmer reported too that on said date, he received information that a resident of Nabaclis Line Top was in possession of his bull and heifer.

A team of police along with the farmer visited the Nabaclis Railway Embankment, ECD but the suspect was not seen.

The ranks then visited the Nabaclis Abattoir, where they saw Sumner. Sumner, upon seeing the ranks, fled into a nearby canal and escaped.

Reports are that upon arrival at the abattoir other individuals had in their possession carcasses of cows and a pig. They were asked for notices of intention to slaughter but remained silent.

They were further asked for the skins of the animals slaughtered and only produced one, dark brown in colour. A further search revealed four cow heads.

As a result, the police photographed and took possession of all the carcasses which were taken to the Cove and John Police Station.

During court proceedings, Sumner was granted $50,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ward and Josiah (both butchers) were fined $25,000 each or three months imprisonment for ‘Failure to produce skins of animals slaughtered’ and another $25,000 each or three months imprisonment for ‘Possession of meat for which no reasonable account can be given’.

Additionally, they were fined $10,000 each or one month imprisonment for ‘Failure to give notice of Intention of Slaughter’.

The court also ordered that the meat be confiscated.