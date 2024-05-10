Man on $50,000 bail for break and enter and larceny

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Parbhu Mohabir, a 58-year-old resident of Lot 78 Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Wednesday granted $50,000 bail when he appeared at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court to answer a Break and Enter and Larceny charge.
Mohabir, known as ‘On-Line Shopping’ was arrested on May 5, 2024 for allegedly breaking into Felisha’s Kitchen on May 3, 2024 located at Lot 3 Cove and John Public Road, ECD.
The accused appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh where the charges were read to him. He did not enter a plea.
Reports are that George Semple, the owner of Felisha’s Kitchen, reported a break-in and theft. Various items were reported missing, including beverages, alcohol, and other products.
The victim stated that he secured the premises at approximately 03:20 hrs on May 3, 2024, and upon returning at around 08:20 hrs, he discovered an opened shutter on the northern side of the premises. Further investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage, identified Mohabir as the suspect.
Mohabir was subsequently arrested and charged.
When he appeared before Magistrate Hugh, Mohabir was granted $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on June 11, 2024.
