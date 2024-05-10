Guyana Defence Force FC overwhelms Guyana Police Force FC with 4-0 win

Round 2 Women’s League Division One

Claims title with two games left

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force FC left no room for doubt regarding their status as the top team in the Women’s League Division One, securing a convincing 3-0 win over arch-rivals Guyana Police Force FC on Tuesday evening.

The May 7 match served as the championship decider, with the two top teams entering the field with an impressive tally of twenty-one points apiece.

However, the undefeated army side held the advantage, having previously defeated the police team in an earlier stage of the round and possessing a game in hand.

It was the Guyana Defence Force’s Glendy Lewis who opened the scoring, netting a goal in the 16th minute to put her team in front. Despite efforts from the police squad to level the score, they found it challenging to get past the resilient army goalkeeper.

The second half saw more intense action, with Guyana Defence Force persistently breaching their rivals’ defence. Jalade Trim extended their lead with a remarkable goal in the 58th minute, putting her team up 2-0.

With just over ten minutes remaining in the match, Glendy Lewis delivered another decisive strike in the 81st minute, sealing the victory for her team.

The win earned Guyana Defence Force three valuable points, boosting them to twenty-four points on the table. They’ve maintained a flawless record with eight consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Guyana Police Force is in second with twenty-one points from seven wins and two losses.

Fruta Conquerors FC is in third position with thirteen points, secured from four wins, one draw, and four losses. Potaro Strikers FC holds onto fourth place with five points, comprising one win, two draws, and four defeats.

Parkuri Jaguars FC is at the bottom of the table in fifth place, having garnered one win, one draw, and six losses.

Despite the outcomes of matches, the Guyana Defence Force has already clinched the title of Women’s League Division One Champions.