Man on two robbery charges denied bail

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old man was on Tuesday denied bail when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer two robbery charges.

The accused, Trifon Landry, has been charged with Robbery with Violence and Robbery with Aggravation.

In relation to the Robbery with Aggravation charge, it was reported that on April 27, 2024 Landry robbed Adolphus Shepherd on East Street, Georgetown. The incident occurred at about 21:00h.

Landry reportedly struck Shepherd with an object and choked him from behind. The accused then reportedly relieved Shepherd of a LG cellular phone valued $40,000, his electric scooter valued $60,000 and $10,000 in cash. Landry pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, in the Robbery with Violence case, it is alleged that at 18:30h on April 28, 2024 Landry robbed Gerald Joseph Campbell at City Hall, Regent Street. The accused reportedly stole a cellular phone worth $23,500, $40,000 in cash and US$100.

It was further alleged that Landry resorted to violence during the robbery. The total value of the stolen items amounted to $83,500.

Landry also pleaded not guilty to this charge.

The accused told the court that he has no family support. Further, the prosecutor disclosed that the man lives in an abandoned building on Vlissengen Road. Given the nature of the offences, Landry was remanded to prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 21, 2024.