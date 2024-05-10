Petra Org. launches 5th ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Schools Football championship

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The fifth Annual Boys’ and Girls’ Under-14 Schools Football tournament, organised by the Petra Organisation was officially launched yesterday at the Cara Lodge Hotel located on Quamina Street.
Sponsored by local Oil Giant, ExxonMobil, the tournament is scheduled to commence on May 18 at the Ministry of Education ground and will conclude on June 29th. Schools from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10 are set to participate, totaling 41 schools, with 32 boys’ teams and 24 girls’ teams expected to compete for supremacy.
This tournament aims to foster sportsmanship, discipline, and a sense of belonging among participants. By encompassing schools from various regions, it aims to broaden football’s reach within communities, engaging more young individuals in the sport.
Suzanne De Abreu, ExxonMobil Community Relations Manager, expressed enthusiasm in continuing their sponsorship for the fifth consecutive year. She highlighted ExxonMobil’s belief in the significance of investing in sports as a means to invest in the community. Their support aligns with ExxonMobil’s community investment policy, particularly focusing on women, youth, and community empowerment.
Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, extended gratitude to ExxonMobil for their steadfast support, noting the tournament’s growth over the years. This year sees a record participation of 56 teams, all set to compete at the Ministry of Education ground.
An exciting addition to this year’s tournament is the announcement that the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will receive one year’s supply of school essentials, adding an extra incentive to the competition. Other individual awards include the Highest Goal Scorer and Best Goalkeeper titles.
