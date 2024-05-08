Man sentenced to life for 2019 Festival City murder

Kaieteur News – Thirty-one-year-old Terence Pitt called ‘Shots’, was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for killing Darrel Breedy during the course of a robbery on October 5, 2019 in Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Pitt was sentenced by Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court. He was arraigned for the capital offence of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to the facts, Pitt was arrested and charged after he, while in the company of another, broke into the home of 53-year-old Breedy and fatally shot him on October 5, 2019 in Festival City, North Ruimveldt. Breedy’s television and $11,000 were also stolen.

Meanwhile, in Pitt’s address to the court he apologized to Breedy’s family, and asked them to forgive him.

“I am sincerely sorry for what happen, I regret every moment,” he said.

In his plea of mitigation, Pitt’s lawyer Kiswana Jefford asked the court to consider that her client has cooperated with investigators from the beginning and has expressed his remorse. The attorney also noted that Pitt had a difficult upbringing due to the absence of his father. Further, Jefford asked the court to impose the most lenient sentence on Pitt, one that tempers justice with mercy.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Praneta Seeraj, in her address asked the court to consider the aggravating factors that caused an innocent life to be taken. The state attorney spoke to the prevalence of the offence and the effect it has on society. She disclosed that the use of a weapon and the stolen items are critical factors to be considered when sentencing Pitt. The attorney urged the court to inflict a sentence that reflects the severity of the occurrence.

Justice Barlow in handing down the sentence pointed to several aggravating factors. She noted that the victim was injured from the gunshot wounds he received and his belongings were removed from his home by Pitt and his accomplice.

The Judge noted the trauma the deceased’s family still faces due to his death and said that it must have crossed Pitt’s mind that the home owner would have put up a fight and, if he did, he would suffer harm.

Taking all the circumstances into consideration, Justice Barlow sentenced Pitt to life in prison. Initially, the Judge said Pitt was eligible for parole after 30 years. However, given the fact that he entered an early guilty plea, one-third was deducted from the 30 years reducing eligibility for parole to 20 years.

Further, Justice Barlow noted that time will also be deducted for time spent on remand.