Man remanded for murder of construction worker

…accomplice charged with attempted murder

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight year-old Kevin Springer of Lot 5 Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of Joseph Forde of Plaisance, ECD.

Forde was murdered on May 2, 2024.

Springer, a contractor, was also slapped with an attempted murder charge. In that matter he reportedly acted with an accomplice, 30-year-old Denzil Scott, self-employed, of Lot 74 Sparendaam ECD.

Scott was arrested together with Springer on May 3 and also appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

According to police, Springer and Scott had attempted to murder another Plaisance man identified as 50-year-old Jermain Williams. Police did not say how or when they allegedly tried to kill Williams but reported that the duo appeared before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool. They were not required to enter a plea and were remanded until June 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, Springer alone was charged for Forde’s murder. He was reportedly killed on Victoria Road, ECD.

According to reports Forde was killed between 21:30hrs and 21:45 hrs. The deceased, also known as ‘Who U’ is a construction worker of Lot 38 Middle Street, Sparendaam, ECD.

He was reportedly beaten and chopped badly by his killer. His relatives said that a day before he was killed, Forde tried stopping the suspects from beating a man.

“They (the suspects) been beating up another man the day before, which in he was there and he say ‘y’all can’t do duh’ and them thing duh, them throw the man in a trench and Joe (the deceased) picked him up,” the relative said.

The relative added that the following day the three suspects armed with a cutlass saw Forde and attacked him. Following the attack, Forde reportedly received several chop wounds about his body.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public-spirited citizens, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.