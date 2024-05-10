Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Where are the big cheeses?

May 10, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, every week like clockwork, de Pee Pee Pee calling de press fuh come lime. Dem does announce it like is de greatest show on Earth, but truth be told, it more like a one-man band playing in a deserted alleyway.

Dem press conferences, if yuh could call it that, is like a broken record. Same ol’, same ol’.  It’s like watching a comedy show where de jokes only funny to de ones telling dem.

But here’s de real kicker, folks: nobody ain’t even listening! Dem boys did a survey, and guess wah? Ninety percent of what dem say in dem opening statements don’t even mek it to de news! Imagine dat! It’s like talking to a brick wall, only de wall probably more interested.

So, while de Pee Pee Pee busy patting demselves on de back and preaching to de choir, de rest of we sitting here scratching we heads, wondering when de real show gon’ start. When we gon’ see de bigwigs in government facing de music, answering dem tough questions/ When we gan get a Presidential Press Conference or a Ministerial Press Conference.

It’s a real head-scratcher, folks. In a country where we supposed to have accountability and transparency, all we getting is smoke and mirrors. We want de Cabinet Press Conferences back, de ones where de real business getting discussed, not dis sideshow.

So, we asking de powers that be, de big cheeses in government: When you gon’ step up and show we de real deal?  Cause right now, all we seeing is a whole lot of talk and not much else. And in de words of dem boys, dat ain’t cutting it!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

