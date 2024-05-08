Boat captain on $300,000 bail for possession of gun, ammo

Latest update May 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 08, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Jermaine Williams, a boat captain of Lenora Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD), on Tuesday appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of ‘unlawful’ possession of firearms and ammunition without licence.
Williams appeared before His Worship, Mr. Tariq Mohamed, who read the charges to him. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and 100,000 respectively.
The man was arrested on Sunday, following the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on his boat during a search operation conducted by ranks of Regional Division #7.
The case was adjourned to June 3, 2024.
