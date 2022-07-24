COVID-19: Infections are spreading again, get enough sunlight!

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – We are seeing an increase in infections from COVID-19 again and based on trends, it seems more likely to be from the BA.5 (Omicron 5) variant. This variant is the most infectious thus far but does not seem to be as deadly as the earlier variants. However, your risk of becoming infected is likely to be higher than previously with how this variant is behaving. Today, I will share with you some interesting evidence coming out from studies that show how important of a role sunlight has been playing in preventing complications, deaths and transmission of COVID-19.

Evidence for sunlight against COVID-19

There has been many studies coming out showing populations with higher sunlight exposure having less COVID-19 deaths and transmission. An interesting one published in the British Journal of Dermatology, shows how researchers from the University of Edinburgh compared all recorded deaths from COVID-19 in the continental US from January to April 2020 with UV levels for 2,474 US counties for the same time period. The study found that people living in areas with the highest level of exposure to UVA rays — which makes up 95 percent of the sun’s UV light — had a lower risk of dying from COVID-19 compared with those with lower levels. The analysis was repeated in England and Italy with the same results. One explanation for the lower number of deaths, which the researchers are following up, is that sunlight exposure causes the skin to release nitric oxide. This may reduce the ability of SARS Coronavirus to replicate, as has been found in some lab studies. Previous research from the same group has shown that increased sunlight exposure is linked to improved cardiovascular health, with lower blood pressure and fewer heart attacks. As heart disease is a known risk factor in dying from COVID-19, this could also explain the latest findings.

Different ways sunlight may help decrease COVID-19 effects

While there needs to be further analaysis and research to confirm the effects of sunlight on COVID-19, the evidence thus far is compelling and should be practiced given the little to no effects that sunlight exposure poses. The following are ways sunlight seems to benefit against COVID-19

Reduces transmisssion by destroying viral particles when they are exposed to UV rays

Converts Vitamin D to its active form when our skin is exposed to the sun. Vitamin D is the most essential vitamin in fighting against respiratory illnesses

Causes nitric oxide release which antagonizes SARS COV2 replication

Reduces cardiovascular disease which is associated with higher death rates in patients with COVID-19

Ensure you get enough sunlight

If we look at the data, countries that have winter and less sunlight, had higher mortality rates from COVID-19 than those without winter and more sunlight. Even in Guyana, Region 4, where the population is more indoors and tend to be exposed less to sunlight, had higher infection rates and deaths when compared to regions where the population are outdoors and are more likely to be exposed to the sun.

The best sunlight is the midday sunlight and 10-30 minutes of it daily is more than sufficient. So, as we enter into this new wave, do ensure you get your daily required sunlight even if you are infected or not. It wouldn’t hurt and may be the act that save your life.