COVID-19 kills 102-yr-old woman

Latest update July 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 18, 2022 News
— 42 new cases, two persons in ICU
Kaieteur News – The dreaded Coronavirus has taken the life a 102-year-old woman of Region Four as well as a 57-year-old man of the same region, the Ministry of Helath has reported.
In a statement the ministry said as of June 16th, 2022, two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,266.
The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and their families and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.
All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health.The public health measure encourages the: the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; § the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and; § the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa F. Etienne said in the region, countries reported approximately 1.6 million cases and 4800 deaths last week – a 0.9% and 3.5% decrease respectively. Central America reported an increase in cases – by 54.9%, and South America reported a 2% increase. In the Caribbean, cases fell by 5.2%, and in North America, cases fell by 4.5%.
