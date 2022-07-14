Write a ticket!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A day a man bin late fuh he meeting. He bin looking fuh a parking but he can’t find one. In desperation, he look to de heavens and pray, “Lord, if yuh find me a parking place, I promise to never drink, smoke or be adulterous again.”

Miraculously, a place open up just in front he. He turn he face up to de heavens and say, “Never mind, ah just find one.”

Nowadays people parking pon no parking sign outside dem bank and near dem busy junction. And de police never deh around fuh write a ticket fuh dem wah parking in “no parking” zone.

In de United States dem traffic cops does simply write a ticket and put it under yuh windscreen wiper.

I remember de time when ah went in a store fuh a few minutes. When ah step out a traffic cop been writing a parking ticket. Suh ah went up to he and say, “Come on buddy, how about giving a guy a break?”

He ignore me and continue writing de ticket. Suh I call he a idiot. He glare at me and start fuh write another ticket fuh defective tyres.

I let out another insult at he. He write a third ticket. De more I insult he de more tickets he write, all de time placing dem under de windscreen wiper. In all he mussy write about 10 tickets.

I didn’t care, me car de park around de corner.

Talk half. Leff half.