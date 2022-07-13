Indian High Commissioner urges GCF players to make nation proud

Kaieteur News- High Commissioner of India to Guyana H.E. Dr. K. J. Srinivasa on Monday, July 11, engaged Guyana’s delegation for this year’s FIDE Chess Olympiad. He took time out of his busy schedule to commend the players for their dedication to the sport and share advice and encouragement for their trip to Chennai, India where this year’s event will be hosted.

High Commissioner Srinivasa said to the players “make your nation proud” as they go on to represent their country against the best players from around the world.

Guyana’s delegation was at the time visiting the Indian Embassy to secure their Indian visas.

The High Commissioner added as well that India is the birthplace of chess, with the game originally being known as chaturanga and used to craft war and political strategies. He noted that oldest references to it exist in Hindu statesman and philosopher Kautilya’s Arthashastra (“The Science of Material Gain”) – a Sanskrit providing insight into the ancient Indian anthology of political wisdom, theory, and the art of statecraft.

The team also took this opportunity to share their goals heading into the tournament. While noting that the major goal of the Olympiad is to provide much needed experience and exposure to the relatively young team, team Guyana is also aiming to improve the country’s overall ranking in the sport.

Guyana is currently ranked at 146 in the world but is hoping to break through to the top 100. This tournament also gives untitled players a chance to win titles and titled players the chance to gain higher titles from winning matches.

Twelve year old Anaya Lall, who is the first deaf chess player to represent Guyana at this event, has to be accompanied by her mother who will act as a translator. Mrs. Lall’s travel is being supported by the Deaf Association of Guyana and is also seeking assistance through a GoFundMe Campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/f/guyana-chess-federation).

High Commissioner Srinivasa was greatly impressed with the team, and especially with Anaya for her exceptional performance as she goes on to make history for Guyana. He noted as well that India has made significant improvements in the care and support for persons with disabilities over recent years, so he is excited for Anaya to visit his country.

President of the Guyana Chess Federation Frankie Farley said, “His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa’s guidance and pep talk was indeed inspiring to me and to the entire team. The High Commissioner of India extended his hospitality and gave his confidence and assurance that our team will excel at the Olympiad. It is necessary that our team leave the shores of Guyana with a combination of high spirits and optimism that I’m certain will transfer into success.”

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to express its sincere gratitude to His Excellency for his hospitality and generosity in issuing the visas for the Olympiad team’s trip to India.

The ten chess players have been training for the tournament with Slovenian Grand Master Georg Mohr ahead of their departure later this month.