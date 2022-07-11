Sugar price gat women looking fuh sweetman

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De price of sugar gone up. Nat because GUYSUCO charging more, but because dem gat a shortage and dem shops and supermarkets decide fuh increase dem price.

Shortage does become excuse fuh raise price. Nah ask dem business people fuh gat a conscience. Dem looking at every opportunity to mek a extra dollar.

De cost of living biting. But Guyanese done survive worse dan dat. Dem had a time when all yuh coulda get in de supermarket was rice and sugar. Another time, de old guvament did export most of de local sugar and import sugar from Guatemala.

Since de Prezzie talking bout Belize being a bridge to Central America, he better ask Belize to get some Guatemala sugar fuh come to Guyana fuh help ease dis situation.

Sugar is a must in de kitchen. Guyanese does use nuff sugar in dem tea and fuh mek all kinda cake.

Some Guyanese men use suh much sugar when dem small dat when dem get big, dem turn sweetman. Dem tongue also get sweet. One man calling he wife, “honey”, “sweetie” and “sugar”. When dem boys ask he why he does call he wife dem names, he talk how he fuhget she name two years ago and he frighten fuh ask.

De money dem charging fuh a pound a sugar mekkin’ some women think about a second profession. One lady went pon Tik Tok and seh how she gan gat to get three man – one fuh weekend, one fuh month-end and one every two weeks since ration costing about $40,000. She lucky! Dah is wah dem boys spending every week in de supermarket.

Talk half. Leff half.