CG United Women’s Super50 Cup… Barbados lift 3rd consecutive title with dominant win over Jamaica

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Barbados, led by new West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews, beat Jamaica by eight wickets on the DLS system in yesterday’s Final of the CG United Women’s Super50 Championships at Providence to capture their fourth title and third in successive tournaments.

Jamaica Skipper Stafanie Taylor’s 44 rallied Jamaica to 118-8 but that was not good enough to take them to their sixth title and first since 2014.

Aaliyah Alleyne (2-19) and Matthews (2-16) were the leading wicket-takers for Barbados, who reached 119-2 in 23.4 overs.

Kycia Knight, who finished unbeaten on 60 from 75 balls decorated with seven fours, added 56 in 11.4 overs with her Captain, who made 22 with two boundaries before Matthews, leading runs-scorer in the tournament, departed.

The Knight twins, Kycia and Kyshona, joined forces and featured in a 41-run stand with confident stroke-play before Kyshona fell for 14 but at 90-2 in the 21st over.

Aaliyah Alleyne, undefeated on 12, and Kycia, saw their team home for an emphatic victory.

In a truncated game which commenced in gloomy conditions, Jamaica, who dethroned Barbados in the T20 Blaze format, lost Rashada Williams (1), LBW to Aaliyah Alleyne at 7-1 before rain stopped play for the second time at 10:01am at 12-1 from six overs.

Play restarted at 2:00pm with Keneshia Ferron being joined by Jodi-Ann Morgan (13) who was removed by Aaliyah Williams at 26-2 before Taylor, who got going with a boundary added 34 with Ferron (11) before she was LBW to Matthews at 60-3.

Watched by a fair sized gathering comprising many members of the participating teams, Taylor, was slowly getting back to her best form as she executed some well-timed shots along with Natasha McLean (19), they added another 30 runs before Mathews struck again at 90-4 by removing Mclean.

With the sun back out in all its glory, Chinelle Henry was run out for seven at 104-5 as Jamaica lost their four wicket for 14 runs, including Taylor who was run out in the final over at 116-7 for 44 from 57 with five fours.

Jamaica managed to add a couple of runs which in the end was not good enough to challenge Barbados who will now turn their attention to the Commonwealth Games in England from July 28 to August 8.

The official closing Ceremony and presentation of Awards was scheduled for last evening at the Ramada Princess Hotel.