2022 Milo Secondary Schools Football Tournament kicks off today

Latest update June 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jun 18, 2022 Sports
The Petra organised Milo under-18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament which was officially launched on Tuesday at the Ministry of Education Ground, kicks off today with the preliminary round matches.
With four matches on the card, the action commences from 12:30 hrs as St. Stanislaus College take on St. John’s College in the opening match then West Ruimveldt Secondary battle Vergenogen Secondary from 14:00 hrs.
At 15:30 hrs Bishop’s High School tackle Charlestown Secondary then Bladen Hall will oppose Carmel Secondary at 17:00 hrs.
The following day, the preliminaries continue at the same venue from the same times mentioned earlier.
In the day’s opening match, Ann’s Grove tackle Uitvlugt then North Ruimveldt battle East Ruimveldt, Golden Grove go head to head with Buxton Secondary in the third match while the winner of matches 1 and 3 will complete the day.
Other playing dates for the tournament include June 25 & 26, July 2 & 3, July 6 and the finale is billed for July 10.
The triumphant team in this tournament will cart off with $ 300,000 along with the Championship Trophy and Gold Medals to outfit the entire team while the second place finishers cart off with $200,000, the corresponding trophy and Silver Medals.
