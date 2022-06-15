Slingerz FC signals return to Guyana’s helm

– sets sights of CFU Club Championship

Kaieteur News- Former National Football Champion, Slingerz FC, has signaled their return with their focus zoned in on once again rising above the competition and surging back to the helm of football in Guyana.

The club which operates under the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), since its start in 2013, has had an impressive lineup of accolades and feats in such a short time.

At the launch, a 19-member team was named by former Slingerz player and head coach, Vurlon Mills, and includes: Sean Adonis, Prince Forde, Kevin Dundas (C), Quincy Adams, Jerome Harrigan, Shakim Welcome, Simeon Moore, Clevon Murray, Clive Nobrega, Vincent Chidera, Kevin Small, Hector Hasserton, Ricardo Harry, Dexroy Adams, Matrim Martin, Samuel Garden, Neron Barrow, Delon Lanferman and Deon Alfred.

The ceremony was attended by President of Slingerz FC, Javed Ali, WDFA President- Trevor Williams, Executive members of the club along with the representative of the first sponsor for the Slingerz Team Bus, Forrestor Concrete.

Ali said, “It’s safe to say Slingerz is back. It feels good to be back in football. It’s a great pleasure to witness the reintroduction of Slingerz FC to competitive football in Guyana. I think together we shared in this exciting prospect for the continued development of football in Guyana.”

“We think the future of football in Guyana requires the GFF and each club to make its maximum contribution. This re-launch is a testament to our commitment and doing our part. We see the need for competition in development and preparation of Guyana’s National Team, as it allows for the professional players that are always ready for international games.”

He continued: “Guyana football needs to reduce the dependence on two full professional teams which is the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force to ensure that more players receive a monthly income to dedicate their day to day activities to football.”

Ali made the call to corporate Guyana to support football in Guyana and also Slingerz FC who are working toward earning a fixture in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championships.

The WDFA President was happy to see the return of Slingerz FC to their Regional Association and believes Slingerz alongside Alpha United have certainly raised the level of football in Guyana. He urged more entities to invest in football to assist in the development of the sport.

Tonight, Slingerz FC springs into action in the WDFA Men’s Senior League at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, when they play Uitvlugt in the feature match of the double header from 20:00hrs.