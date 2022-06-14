Latest update June 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Jaguars take another shot at Haiti – June window closes today

Jun 14, 2022 Sports

2022/23 Concacaf Nations League…

The crowd observes as Trayon Bobb skillfully gets past Haiti’s Carlens Arcus during the first half of the Guyana versus Haiti match on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Leonora Facility.

Today the Golden Jaguars face Group B leader, Haiti, in their away match of the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) at the Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from 18:00 hrs.
Guyana is second in League B tournament with six points gathered from two victories and a loss, behind the undefeated Haiti Team who have seven points from two wins and a draw.
Montserrat sits in third with three points after picking up their first victory following two consecutive losses and Bermuda occupy the cellar with two points which they earned from a draw and two losses.

Guyana’s Omari Wilson tries to control a ball against Haiti’s Alex Christian in their Concacaf Nations League match in Guyana on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Leonora Facility.

Today is also the final playing day for the June window before the tournament breaks for the March 2023 window which sees the final two days being completed.
Montserrat are also billed for a return match with Bermuda today from 18:00 hrs at the Bermuda National Stadium.
This match will be a critical one for the Guyanese squad who still have a chance to regain the lead in the Group with prospects of topping it when the tournament resumes in 2023.At the resumption next year, Guyana face Bermuda in an away match on March 25 then Montserrat on March 28 in a home game.
This tournament is being used as the catalyst for teams to make the 2023 Gold Cup with opportunity being presented only to the victorious team in each Group.
Guyana last’s showdown with Haiti spoiled their magnificent start to the tournament but injuries to Torell Ondaan, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Quincy Adams disrupted the entire flow for the Golden Jaguars.
Head coach of the side, Jamal Shabazz, disclosed that the result was not one he would have wanted even though there were experienced players on the pitch, they did not execute their roles in the way the he liked.
The high spirited coach said, “We go forward with courage and with confidence. Hopefully we will see something more special from this.” He admitted that today’s match will entirely be a test of courage after being beaten at home then going to be hosted.

 

