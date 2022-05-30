De superheroes willing to join de fight

Kaieteur News – Dem gat combat going on in Ukraine. But even though Superman, Spiderman, Captain America, Wonder Woman and Thor could join forces and stop de Russians, dem nah intervene as yet.

Dem attention focus on Guyana where de people fighting fuh a better deal. Hulk already sign on to de campaign for a better deal. Depending on wat happen on Tuesday, you could expect Superman, Spiderman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Thor along with Batman, Aqua Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Conan de Barbarian, De Fantastic Four, Ironman and Zatara to join in fighting fuh defend Guyana from dem oil companies. Dem ask Vacuum Man not to come. Dem seh he sucks.

Right now de Americans and de British sending weapons to de Ukraine. But Russia still gat de upper hand. De West also imposing and increasing sanctions pon Russia. Every two marning is new sanctions. But is we feeling de squeeze. Now Ukraine seh how dem can’t get to sell dem food. Suh food prices gan increase more.

Dat is more reason why we gat to get a better deal from Exxon. Dem pick we pocket with dah 2%. But it look as if we leaders and nuff ah we people satisfy with dat 2%. It looks as if dem please with we paying Exxon taxes while giving dem generous concessions.

Nuff ah we want plenty thing. And some ah we feel dat de country awash with money. But 2% can’t stretch far. Suh nah expect too much from de oil revenues! Right now, we gat we own local superhero. We does call he Ironic. He does run away when we need he de most. People does all join and say, “Isn’t dat Ironic.”

De superheroes willing to help but dem need to see we helping we self fuss. But unless de people stop getting excited over de 2000 part-time jobs and de couple hundred small business grant and de household and school grants, dem superheroes nah gan want to join de fight fuh a better deal.

Talk half. Leff half.