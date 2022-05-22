EMC joins calls to build a shared future for all life

As Int’l Day for Biological Diversity is observed…

Kaieteur News – Today, Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, global attention will be focused on biodiversity issues as International Day for Biological Diversity is observed. This observance is done annually to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

This year’s theme, ‘Building a Shared Future for All Life,’ was chosen to build momentum and support for a strong global biodiversity framework that will ‘bend the curve’ on biodiversity loss. Guyana is located in two of the world’s most biodiversity-rich zones – The Amazon Region and the Guiana Shield. The country’s ecosystems are largely intact and Guyana has one of the highest levels of biodiversity in the world with more than 900 species of birds, 625 known fresh water fish species, 250 mammals, 250 amphibians, 210 reptiles, and 8000 plants.

Environmental Management Consultants Inc. (EMC), as an environmental service provider and promoter of green growth, in a release noted that it works to support efforts to protect and sustain this rich biodiversity.

“Guyana’s biodiversity is integral to its people and economy. Leveraging is key to addressing many of the country’s sustainable development aspirations and building a shared future for all life,” says Shyam Nokta, EMC’s Managing Director. “EMC supports our clients to integrate the highest environmental standards and procedures, including biodiversity protection and management in their activities. We conduct biodiversity assessments and resource mapping exercises across Guyana’s coast and hinterland which helps to build knowledge and awareness of Guyana’s rich biodiversity,” he said.

Additionally, Nokta said, “We continue to work with partners to support initiatives aimed at raising awareness and promoting a better understanding and appreciation of biodiversity.” EMC, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, is supporting the Saxacalli Rainforest Centre and Mahaica River Birding Tours initiatives to continue exploring, documenting, and protecting Guyana’s rich biodiversity and ecosystems.