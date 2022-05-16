Corentyne man feared dead after boat mishap in Canje Creek

Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man from Ulverston Village, Corentyne Berbice is feared dead after the boat he was in capsized in the Canje Creek on Saturday.
The man has been identified as Kevin France. According to reports, he along with four others including a policeman had ventured into the Canje Creek by boat to make checks on cattle.
It was during the boat ride to the location that the incident occurred. Police said two boats that were 20-30 ft ahead of the vessel France was in, caused heavy waves in the water when they passed and it resulted in the boat capsizing.
As a result, France and the four others in his vessel fell overboard. The four men from the boat swam to shore but France was nowhere to be seen in the water. It is suspected that he may have drowned.
A search was launched by police and the coast guard while the four survivors were taken into custody for questioning in relation to the incident. An investigation is underway.
