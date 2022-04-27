Prezzie almost put dem people to sleep

Kaieteur News – De Prezzie gan to London. But he guh with de wrang message. He talking local investment. Dat moment pass.

Is time fuh he sing another tune. It is call trade and dat is wat needed from de UK, not investment.

Prezzie telling dem investors bout poultry and soya and corn and even locally grown wheat. But dem people nah interested in dem small business. Dem nah interested in Guyana becoming self-sufficient. Dat is fuh we local investors. Not fuh dem big multinationals. Dem looking fuh big deals.

England gat 60 million people and dem nah interested in mekkin any investment in food security or in poultry feed. Dem gat dem eyes pun de oil industry which is where de billions deh. But dem big companies done seal off all dem major deals. Suh dem nah gat much leff fuh dem. Dem wat hear bout big opportunities nat dem small things wah Prezzie went to talk bout.

Dat is why when Prezzie did talking some ah dem people did fighting fuh keep dem eyes open. Dem was bored stiff. And if he did continue yuh might ah hear some snores.

Is time Prezzie get some new advisors. Dem wah he gat around he nah much use now fuh he. Dem should ah tell he dat he shoulda talk bout trade between de UK and Guyana. Dat is wat he should be talking bout. Not investment. He should talk visa-free travel fuh Guyanese fuh go to de UK. After all we is now wan oil-producing state. He should be talking bout de UK buying more rice and other things we produce. And stop stealing we nurses.

Talk half. Leff half.