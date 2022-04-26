Words get in de way

Latest update April 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – De Prezzie is wan intellectual. De man celebrate he birthday yesterday but it was on Saturday dat he mek dem boys had tuh go tuh dem dictionary fuh check-up de meaning of wan term.
De Prezzie talk bout how some investment ‘de-risk’ de marine sector. De dictionary seh how de-risk means making something less risky or likely to make a financial loss. Dem boys did know dat when Exxon bin fuss exploring fuh oil, de financial risk was high because deh was no guarantee dat oil would have been found because no oil was ever found before. But when Exxon find oil, it could no longer claim dat de basin wah it bin exploring was risky. Dem find oil and suh dem investment was de-risk – less likely to make a loss.
But dem boys can’t understand how a company wah bring in a big dredge gan de-risk de marine sector. Dat one hard fuh dem boys fuh understand but if de birthday boy seh suh, who is dem boys fuh seh nay.
De birthday boy also urge dat whatever we build now must be to international standard. Dem boys also hope dat de guvament gan be to international standard and dat all dem people complaints gan get handle professionally and swiftly. But dem boys know dat while all are equal some are less equal dan others.
Some workers get letters fuh go home. It gat to be dat dem was contract workers. De Ministry of Health intervene and tell de CEO fuh withdraw dem letter until dere is wan evaluation of dem workers performance. Dat is international standard. But was not de same standard when Jadoopat contract did come to wan end. He did not have wan expectation of renewal once he performance review was good. All are equal but some are less equal dan others.
Talk half, leff half.
