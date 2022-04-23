De older de better

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem does call ole age de golden age. Is true. Nuff ah dem ole people mekking money like if is gold.

De oler yuh get, de bigger de job yuh getting. Ole people nailing dem big position. Deh gat some ah dem dat can hardly walk, dem eyesight going and dem hand shaking. But dem still want wuk.

Dem old people nah know bout de word call retirement. Is not like long ago, when yuh had to retire whether yuh bin capable or not. Dese days people wukkin’ till dem drop. And dem believing dat dem indispensable.

Dem boys does want know wat some ah dem does be doing pun de job. It mek dem boys remember de story bout de old woman wah call she neighbour and ask fuh help tuh fix a puzzle. She tell de neighour how she can’t figure out how fuh start.

She neighbour ask she, “Wah it suppose to be when it done?”

De old lady say, “According to de picture on de box, it suppose tuh be a rooster.”

De neighbour went over tuh try help with de puzzle. De old lady let de neighbour in and show de neighbour how she had de puzzle pieces spread over de table.

De neighbour study de pieces fuh a minute, look at de box, den turn to de old lady and say, “No matter wat we do, we can’t assemble dese pieces into anything resembling a rooster.”

De old lady look at de neighbour surprise. But de neighbour tell she fuh relax and say, “Let’s put all ah de corn flakes back in de box.”

Talk half. Leff half.