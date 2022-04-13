De people in Berbice getting put in sala-wala

Kaieteur News – De guvament getting dem people in Berbice blood pressure moving up and down. Dem telling dem people about de fish licences agreement dem put pon ice in Suriname. And dem sending mixed signals about sugar.

Dem promise dem fishermen dem gan set up shrimp ponds fuh cultivate shrimp. Dem boys remember when dem bin promise marine pens fuh help de fishermen. Dem boys nah hear nuttin’ mo about dat since.

Is just like de investigation wah was supposed to be done about why de fish dem swimming away. Dem boys’ nah hearing nuttin’ more about dat. But one representative of de fishers bin seh was because of climate change.

Is sheer good news and bad news. It mek dem boys remember about de man wah get admit to de hospital, De doctor run some tests. After a few days, de doctor turn up to de man bed side and tell he dat he get back de test results and he gat good news and bad news.

De man tell de doctor fuh tell he de good news first. De doctor tell he, “Yuh gat to live. De man was shocked. And he asked de doctor, “So what is the good news?”

De doctor say: “The bad news is I was supposed to tell you since yesterday.”

But sometimes, de good news and bad news does turn out fine. Like de time a woman was waiting at de aerodrome for she husband to return from skydiving lessons.

De pilot approached she and say: “I’m sorry, but there’s been an accident. I gat some bad news, some good news, some more bad news, and some more good news.”

“The bad news is your husband fell out the plane. The good news is, he had on his parachute. The bad news is, he hit the ground before his chute could open. The good news is, we hadn’t taken off yet.”

Talk half and leh de blow-blow blow!