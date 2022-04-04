Latest update April 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Need fuh speed

Apr 04, 2022

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear a rumour dat de Education Minis-tree planning fuh increase de number of literature textbooks in dem school to 12 every term. Dem seh if de environmental people can read 6,000 pages in five days, dem school children should be able to read all 12 ah dem textbooks per term, and learn dem from cover to cover.

If dem West Indies fast bowlers coulda bowl as fast as dem environmental people could read, dem woulda been unplayable. De ball woulda hit de stumps before de batsman see it.
UG looking fuh speed readers. Dem seh deh gat some lecturers who does tek too long fuh read and mark dem exam scripts. Dem wan employ dem environmental people fuh be dem internal examiners. Dem environmental people gan speed mark all dem exam papers in one day. Yuh could leff de exam room and get yuh marks before yuh reach UG gate.

But de police looking fuh dem speed readers. Dem claim dem breaking de speed-reading limit.
One man did get inspire fuh try speed reading. He was a little slow but now he doing better. He claim now he can read ‘War and Peace’ in 20 seconds… since is only three words.
Dem gat nuff benefits to speed reading. Dem seh it does improve yuh memory and yuh does learn plenty things since yuh only concentrating pon de essentials. But two weeks ago, a man who was speed reading end up in hospital. He was reading so fast dat he trip pon a comma, hit a full stop and crash headlong into a bookmark.
Talk half. Leff half.

