Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Latest update April 1st, 2022 12:46 AM
Apr 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Set to raise the bar in the health and fitness industry in Guyana with the addition of the modern Space Gym 2.0, the management of this new facility has informed that the opening which was set for early April 2022 has now been delayed.
This is due to the delay in the shipping of the equipment for the gym which is still in transit to Guyana. Management has further indicated that the facilities are ready and once the ship arrives, the gym would be fully outfitted in the month of April.
Additionally, training for the new staff that would maintain and up the game from a professional perspective is ongoing according to management which is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the best possible training regimen for the staff that would be interacting with gym members on a daily basis.
The Management and Staff of Space Gym 2.0 anxiously wait to welcome new members to this state-of-the-art facility, soonest.
Apr 01, 2022– Seven group matches set for Providence; final on September 30 By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Guyana will be the host of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals and final...
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Apr 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Since December last year, directly outside my home on the Railway Embankment, at 7:30 AM, I see the... more
Kaieteur News – The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has brought back memories of the once powerful Soviet empire.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The international order, which had existed, although shakily, since the end of World War II and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]