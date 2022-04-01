Space Gym 2.0’s opening delayed by late arrival of equipment

Kaieteur News – Set to raise the bar in the health and fitness industry in Guyana with the addition of the modern Space Gym 2.0, the management of this new facility has informed that the opening which was set for early April 2022 has now been delayed.

This is due to the delay in the shipping of the equipment for the gym which is still in transit to Guyana. Management has further indicated that the facilities are ready and once the ship arrives, the gym would be fully outfitted in the month of April.

Additionally, training for the new staff that would maintain and up the game from a professional perspective is ongoing according to management which is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the best possible training regimen for the staff that would be interacting with gym members on a daily basis.

The Management and Staff of Space Gym 2.0 anxiously wait to welcome new members to this state-of-the-art facility, soonest.