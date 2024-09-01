5-year-old girl drowns after falling into old mining pit

Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 5-year-old girl lost her life on Wednesday after she fell into an old gold mining pit at ‘Jawbone’ Backdam, Baramita, North West District, Region One and drowned.
Dead is Juliana Gounga of Orange Walk, Matthews Ridge, North West District.
Reports are that Gounga was on vacation with her mother who is employed as a cook in the mining area. The child’s mother reportedly told police that she left her daughter at a shop for about 10 minutes but upon her return, she was nowhere to be found.
Checks were made and she found Gounga laying face down and motionless in a pool of water in an old mining pit. The distraught woman said she pulled the child out from the old mining pit but she was unresponsive. The child was rushed to the Baramit Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday by Dr. Nehaul Singh who said the 5-year-old died from drowning. The child’s body has since been handed over to her family for burial.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 01, 20242024 GCB U13 Inter-County finals… Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys of Essequibo stormed to their second straight Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-13 Inter-county title, after handing...
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Sep 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – There exists a weapon more insidious than the outright banning of dissenting voices. That weapon involves... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]