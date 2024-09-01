Latest update September 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

5-year-old girl drowns after falling into old mining pit

Sep 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 5-year-old girl lost her life on Wednesday after she fell into an old gold mining pit at ‘Jawbone’ Backdam, Baramita, North West District, Region One and drowned.

Dead is Juliana Gounga of Orange Walk, Matthews Ridge, North West District.

Reports are that Gounga was on vacation with her mother who is employed as a cook in the mining area. The child’s mother reportedly told police that she left her daughter at a shop for about 10 minutes but upon her return, she was nowhere to be found.

Checks were made and she found Gounga laying face down and motionless in a pool of water in an old mining pit. The distraught woman said she pulled the child out from the old mining pit but she was unresponsive. The child was rushed to the Baramit Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday by Dr. Nehaul Singh who said the 5-year-old died from drowning. The child’s body has since been handed over to her family for burial.

